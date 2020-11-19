Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $74.53 Million Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,958,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 50,286 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $74,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,382,000 after buying an additional 26,692 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $981,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,851,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,456,000 after buying an additional 68,883 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 164,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,273,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $2,863,000. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $61,637.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $54,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,355 shares of company stock worth $228,825. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TFC opened at $47.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.90. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $56.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.68.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

