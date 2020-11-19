Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $73.87 Million Stock Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,075,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 261,537 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $73,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PNFP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

PNFP opened at $53.97 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.39. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $297.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.78 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.92%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Gary L. Scott sold 9,029 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $483,051.50. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 4,414 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $240,607.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 207,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,289,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

