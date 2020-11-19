Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $70.92 Million Stock Holdings in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,301,156 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,969 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of NETGEAR worth $70,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NETGEAR by 546.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,076 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 60,073 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the second quarter worth $277,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 7.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,112,865 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,812,000 after acquiring an additional 79,951 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in NETGEAR by 79.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,646 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in NETGEAR in the second quarter worth $751,000. Institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $31.30 on Thursday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $37.40. The firm has a market cap of $947.83 million, a PE ratio of 35.57 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.48 and a 200-day moving average of $29.11.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.80. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 2.36%. On average, analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on NTGR shares. BidaskClub cut NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BWS Financial raised their target price on NETGEAR from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen raised NETGEAR to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. NETGEAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

In related news, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 17,259 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $570,755.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,022 shares in the company, valued at $8,830,417.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tamesa Rogers sold 3,000 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total value of $99,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,866.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,668 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,411. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

