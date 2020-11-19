Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $70.89 Million Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 704,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,499 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Prologis worth $70,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 9.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,926,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,942,000 after purchasing an additional 411,389 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 17.2% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 14.7% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $683,000. 94.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PLD opened at $101.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.03. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $112.37. The company has a market capitalization of $74.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.90.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.48). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 43.27%. The firm had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Prologis from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Prologis in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Prologis in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Prologis in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Prologis from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.67.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high growth markets. As of March 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 965 million square feet (90 million square meters) in 19 countries.

