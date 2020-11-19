Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $68.51 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BND)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BND) by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 776,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339,794 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $68,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 33,967,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,656,000 after buying an additional 2,189,791 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 162.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,922,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558,423 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,344,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,651,000 after purchasing an additional 457,472 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 101.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,882,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,986,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782,759 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BND opened at $88.12 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $76.49 and a 1 year high of $89.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.89 and a 200-day moving average of $88.15.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 2nd.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

