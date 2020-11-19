Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,019,864 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 60,796 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $84,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PTC by 10,222.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $98.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.11, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.60. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.90 and a fifty-two week high of $99.95.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.43. PTC had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 16.99%. Research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total transaction of $239,736.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,434.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,368 shares of company stock valued at $282,071 in the last ninety days. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of PTC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.47.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers Creo, a suite of product design software that provides capabilities for design flexibility, advanced assembly design, piping and cabling design, advanced surfacing, comprehensive virtual prototyping, and other design functions; Windchill, a product lifecycle management software; ThingWorx, which includes cloud-based tools that allow customers to connect products and devices to the cloud; and Vuforia Studio, a cloud-based tool that enables industrial enterprises to author and publish augmented reality experiences.

