Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,509 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Charter Communications worth $85,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 360.0% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 26.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 9,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.81, for a total value of $5,757,165.99. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 47,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,299,870.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 7,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.34, for a total transaction of $5,012,559.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,811 shares in the company, valued at $16,953,667.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,002 shares of company stock valued at $55,317,763. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $642.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $622.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $576.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.88, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.05. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $345.67 and a fifty-two week high of $663.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.87. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $12.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 13.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHTR. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $646.36.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.