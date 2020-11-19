Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,374,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 19,211 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 5.93% of Sykes Enterprises worth $81,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYKE. Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sykes Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Sykes Enterprises by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 39,804 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Sykes Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth about $322,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Sykes Enterprises by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 286,898 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Sykes Enterprises by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 26,657 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SYKE. ValuEngine raised Sykes Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised Sykes Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Barrington Research raised Sykes Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SYKE opened at $38.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.97. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $22.12 and a 52 week high of $40.99.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $431.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.68 million. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sykes Enterprises news, CFO John Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $383,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,174.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles E. Sykes sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $3,124,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,063,568.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 170,000 shares of company stock worth $6,631,400. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and customer engagement solutions and services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

