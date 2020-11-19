Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 387,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,660 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.26% of Cummins worth $81,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 73,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,737,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 206,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,856,000 after buying an additional 22,265 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 28,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after buying an additional 6,969 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in Cummins by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 9,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

NYSE:CMI opened at $233.46 on Thursday. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.03 and a 12-month high of $244.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.86.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 34.82%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cummins from $257.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cummins from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.37.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.