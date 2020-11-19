Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 620,142 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 56.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,710,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620,142 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.30% of Invitae worth $74,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVTA. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Invitae by 16.5% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 27,754,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,203,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934,027 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 114.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,971,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $120,290,000 after buying an additional 2,122,842 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 28.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,270,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $189,945,000 after buying an additional 1,405,471 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Invitae during the second quarter worth approximately $32,240,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 15.5% during the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 7,289,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $220,795,000 after buying an additional 979,097 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NVTA opened at $45.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.08. Invitae Co. has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $55.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 2.15.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.18). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 77.82% and a negative net margin of 182.73%. The company had revenue of $68.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Invitae from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Invitae from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Invitae from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Invitae from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitae has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.16.

In other news, CEO Sean E. George sold 742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total transaction of $25,131.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 23,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $777,753.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,427 shares of company stock valued at $988,898 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

