Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 42,144 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 505,708 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,144 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Cigna worth $85,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CI. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1,627.7% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,258 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.59, for a total value of $1,968,158.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,070 shares in the company, valued at $7,880,711.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric P. Palmer purchased 1,000 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $168.77 per share, with a total value of $168,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,481,687.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 65,284 shares of company stock valued at $13,132,287 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Cigna from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.95.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $210.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.24 and a 200 day moving average of $183.60. The firm has a market cap of $78.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.71. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $118.50 and a 1 year high of $224.96.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $40.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.19 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.58 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

