Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 232,111 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 16.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,636,671 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,111 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $80,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 4.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 135.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 100,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after purchasing an additional 57,756 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 7.7% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 437,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,549,000 after purchasing an additional 31,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 190.9% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 68,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 44,665 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMBF has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on UMB Financial from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on UMB Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. UMB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of UMB Financial stock opened at $69.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.72. UMB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $39.47 and a 1-year high of $72.48. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.04.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.50. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 14.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This is an increase from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.85%.

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 5,750 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total transaction of $310,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,540 shares of company stock valued at $648,916. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UMB Financial Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF).

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.