Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,351,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 114,040 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $69,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SON. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,895,000 after buying an additional 208,247 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,638,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 319.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 15,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $57.22 on Thursday. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $37.30 and a one year high of $62.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.23 and its 200 day moving average is $52.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

