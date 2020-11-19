Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 31.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 737,796 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,102 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.87% of Match Group worth $81,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Match Group by 10.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 359,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,452,000 after acquiring an additional 33,600 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Match Group by 7.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Match Group during the third quarter valued at $367,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Match Group by 149.1% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 10,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Match Group during the third quarter valued at $70,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Match Group alerts:

Shares of MTCH opened at $131.35 on Thursday. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.56 and a 1-year high of $141.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.02 and a 200 day moving average of $103.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.01, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $639.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.65 million. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.55.

In other Match Group news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total transaction of $5,503,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,592,972.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.