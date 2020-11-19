Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,104,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 669,570 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 5.53% of Renasant worth $70,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RNST. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Renasant during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Renasant by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,131 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Renasant by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank raised its position in Renasant by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 96,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Renasant by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Renasant news, CFO James C. Iv Mabry purchased 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $811,440.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 60,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,088.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Renasant stock opened at $31.89 on Thursday. Renasant Co. has a one year low of $18.22 and a one year high of $36.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.16 and its 200 day moving average is $25.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Renasant had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 14.07%. Analysts predict that Renasant Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Renasant from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. DA Davidson downgraded Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.50 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Renasant from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Renasant has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

