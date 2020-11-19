Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 929,032 Shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,052,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 929,032 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 6.09% of Avaya worth $76,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVYA. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Avaya during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Avaya during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Avaya during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avaya during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avaya during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AVYA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Avaya from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Avaya from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Avaya from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.44.

AVYA stock opened at $18.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 53.69 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.97 and its 200 day moving average is $14.73. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $19.70.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

