Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 5,520 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 315,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,520 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.59% of Zebra Technologies worth $79,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 6,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZBRA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.33.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 3,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.48, for a total value of $1,303,833.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,973,699.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Bill Burns sold 5,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.67, for a total value of $1,582,672.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,701.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,944 shares of company stock valued at $23,473,398. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $337.58 on Thursday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $150.06 and a 52 week high of $362.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

