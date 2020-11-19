Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 250,452 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 51.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 741,328 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,452 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.64% of Zendesk worth $76,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 328.7% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 26,753 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 208.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 308,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,304,000 after purchasing an additional 208,399 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 135.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,963 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 18,410 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk during the third quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zendesk by 24.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Jeffrey J. Titterton sold 6,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total value of $560,160.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,433.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 439 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total transaction of $41,546.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,269 shares of company stock worth $11,315,997. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Zendesk from $80.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Zendesk from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Zendesk from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Zendesk from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Zendesk from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.25.

ZEN stock opened at $125.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of -79.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.13 and its 200 day moving average is $94.38. Zendesk, Inc. has a one year low of $50.23 and a one year high of $127.34.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $261.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.77 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

