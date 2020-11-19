ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Price Target Raised to $30.00

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its target price hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VIAC. Zacks Investment Research cut ViacomCBS from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Loop Capital started coverage on ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a hold rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised ViacomCBS from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ViacomCBS from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.04.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $32.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.55. ViacomCBS has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $43.04. The stock has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.58%. ViacomCBS’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ViacomCBS will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

In related news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $312,828.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,542 shares in the company, valued at $853,691.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,432,855,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 215.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,115,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,602,000 after buying an additional 24,675,148 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at $259,580,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at $169,437,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at $125,249,000. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

Read More: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.