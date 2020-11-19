Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,866 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.50% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $28,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 120,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 294,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,637,000 after acquiring an additional 41,860 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 162.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after acquiring an additional 27,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 18,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $142.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.12. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $76.92 and a fifty-two week high of $145.11.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.