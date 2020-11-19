Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 406,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,535,000 after buying an additional 11,120 shares during the period. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $937,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $166.34 on Thursday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $100.90 and a twelve month high of $170.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.61 and its 200 day moving average is $151.10.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

