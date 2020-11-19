Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 208.8% in the second quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 215.8% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 63.6% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $87.97 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $60.07 and a 1 year high of $94.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.37.

