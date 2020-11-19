Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its position in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 168,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,638,000 after purchasing an additional 67,708 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 96.6% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VFH stock opened at $67.59 on Thursday. Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $42.34 and a twelve month high of $77.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.27.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.