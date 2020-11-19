Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Purchased by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VDC. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 15,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the second quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 16,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $171.40 on Thursday. Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $120.70 and a 52 week high of $175.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.77.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

