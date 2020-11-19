Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Insider Sells $18,157.28 in Stock

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 802 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $18,157.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Julie Marie O’daniel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 17th, Julie Marie O’daniel sold 25 shares of Valvoline stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $512.25.

On Tuesday, September 15th, Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,470 shares of Valvoline stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $93,646.50.

Shares of NYSE:VVV opened at $22.00 on Thursday. Valvoline Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $23.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.86.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. The business had revenue of $652.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.55 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This is an increase from Valvoline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 32.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the third quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Valvoline by 44.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Valvoline by 386.6% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Valvoline in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Valvoline in the third quarter worth about $75,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VVV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Valvoline from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Valvoline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

