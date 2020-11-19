ValuEngine Lowers VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ RTH opened at $154.26 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.91. VanEck Vectors Retail ETF has a 1-year low of $94.61 and a 1-year high of $158.48.

