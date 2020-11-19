ValuEngine Lowers Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ PPSI opened at $3.43 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.75. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $29.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.37.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Power Solutions by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 16,722 shares during the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Power Solutions Company Profile

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and services specialty electrical transmission, distribution, and on-site power generation equipment in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

