ValuEngine Lowers Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ PPSI opened at $3.43 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.75. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $29.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.37.

Get Pioneer Power Solutions alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Power Solutions by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 16,722 shares during the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and services specialty electrical transmission, distribution, and on-site power generation equipment in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.