ValuEngine Lowers Matson (NYSE:MATX) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Matson (NYSE:MATX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Matson from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Stephens upgraded shares of Matson from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Matson from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of Matson from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Matson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.00.

NYSE MATX opened at $58.29 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Matson has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $61.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.02.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. Matson had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $645.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Matson will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.17%.

In other news, VP Kevin L. Stuck sold 2,993 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $162,310.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,280.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 5,574 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.42, for a total transaction of $308,911.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,614,215.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,215 shares of company stock worth $2,029,100. 1.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MATX. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Matson by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,882,224 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $155,638,000 after purchasing an additional 870,043 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,092 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,565,000 after buying an additional 103,406 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Matson in the third quarter worth about $3,155,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,781,821 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $271,882,000 after buying an additional 65,686 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 75.3% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 100,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after buying an additional 43,100 shares during the period. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

