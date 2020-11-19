V Lance Mitchell Acquires 16,500 Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Stock

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) CEO V Lance Mitchell acquired 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.86 per share, for a total transaction of $492,690.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of REYN stock opened at $29.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.49. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a one year low of $21.61 and a one year high of $36.00.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $823.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.96 million. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REYN. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter worth about $431,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter worth about $3,362,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter worth about $14,374,000. Institutional investors own 26.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on REYN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reynolds Consumer Products currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

