Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Urovant Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.25 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urovant Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Urovant Sciences from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Urovant Sciences currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.44.

UROV opened at $16.14 on Monday. Urovant Sciences has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $16.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.29.

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.38. As a group, equities analysts predict that Urovant Sciences will post -6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UROV. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Urovant Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Urovant Sciences during the first quarter worth $49,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Urovant Sciences by 28.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,710,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,194,000 after acquiring an additional 378,135 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Urovant Sciences by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Urovant Sciences by 2,950.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Urovant Sciences

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is vibegron, an oral small molecule beta-3 agonist for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB), OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia, and abdominal pain due to irritable bowel syndrome.

