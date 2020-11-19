Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Shares Up 7.8%

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) shares shot up 7.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.12 and last traded at $3.05. 178,805 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 531,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.94 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Universal Security Instruments stock. Wilen Investment Management CORP. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) by 606.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137,942 shares during the quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. owned 6.96% of Universal Security Instruments worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices.

