Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

UEIC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet cut Universal Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Universal Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Universal Electronics stock opened at $48.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. Universal Electronics has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $59.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 3.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Universal Electronics by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 40,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Universal Electronics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Universal Electronics by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter.

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, home entertainment, automation, security, and hospitality and climate control markets.

