Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Raised to Neutral at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UNIT. BidaskClub downgraded Uniti Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Uniti Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Uniti Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Uniti Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Uniti Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UNIT opened at $10.32 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.32. Uniti Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.08. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.86.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.31). Research analysts expect that Uniti Group will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNIT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Uniti Group during the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Uniti Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,780,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,893,000 after acquiring an additional 401,027 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Uniti Group by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 242,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 115,784 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Uniti Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 330,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 11,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Uniti Group by 188.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 57,975 shares in the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of June 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.5 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.