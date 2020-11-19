Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 112.0% from the October 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:UMICY opened at $10.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.22. Umicore has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $13.45.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UMICY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Umicore from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. The company operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries.

