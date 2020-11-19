UBS Group Raises Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target to $36.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FL. Argus raised shares of Foot Locker from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. 140166 reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.26.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

NYSE FL opened at $39.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.52 and a 200-day moving average of $31.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $17.46 and a 1-year high of $45.10.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 12.17%.

In other Foot Locker news, CEO William Scott Martin sold 3,172 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $123,676.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,235.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,283 shares in the company, valued at $922,754. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,310 shares of company stock worth $499,396 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,290,443 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $306,864,000 after buying an additional 201,040 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,093,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,770,359 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $51,623,000 after purchasing an additional 313,697 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,875,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,013,598 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $29,557,000 after purchasing an additional 15,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.