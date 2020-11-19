Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Director Sells $403,096.32 in Stock

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.48, for a total value of $403,096.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,096.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ronald Sege also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 4th, Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of Ubiquiti stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.74, for a total value of $256,196.16.

NYSE UI opened at $243.12 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $202.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.33. Ubiquiti Inc. has a one year low of $110.01 and a one year high of $271.32. The company has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.02. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 131.03% and a net margin of 29.61%. The firm had revenue of $473.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 8.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Ubiquiti from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BWS Financial increased their price objective on Ubiquiti from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ubiquiti in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Ubiquiti currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

