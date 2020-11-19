Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Earns Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $47.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on UBER. Bank of America increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

UBER opened at $49.11 on Thursday. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $50.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $86.62 billion, a PE ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.04.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total value of $72,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 275,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,942,831.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $207,240 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,526 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 7,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 57,609 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,583 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

