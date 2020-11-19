TrustCo Bank Corp NY to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:TRST)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share by the bank on Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY has increased its dividend payment by 3.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a dividend payout ratio of 50.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TrustCo Bank Corp NY to earn $0.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.27 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRST opened at $6.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.89. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $9.10. The firm has a market cap of $599.81 million, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.22.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 9.82%. Analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank B. Silverman purchased 10,000 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.85 per share, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank B. Silverman acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.21 per share, with a total value of $31,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $93,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 21,900 shares of company stock worth $129,229 in the last quarter. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

