Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 216,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after buying an additional 20,728 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $972,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,817,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,158,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,620,000 after buying an additional 228,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $47.45 on Thursday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $56.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.13 and its 200-day moving average is $38.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Argus raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.68.

In related news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $67,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,201. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $61,637.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,355 shares of company stock worth $228,825. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

