TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TripAdvisor from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.50.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

Shares of TRIP stock opened at $26.57 on Monday. TripAdvisor has a 12-month low of $13.73 and a 12-month high of $31.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.63 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The travel company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.25. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that TripAdvisor will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRIP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in TripAdvisor by 319.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in TripAdvisor during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in TripAdvisor during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in TripAdvisor during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in TripAdvisor during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

Read More: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.