Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Price Target Raised to $13.50

Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $12.50 to $13.50 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TCNGF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Tricon Residential from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC upped their target price on Tricon Residential from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Tricon Residential from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Tricon Residential from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.36.

Shares of TCNGF stock opened at $8.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.34. Tricon Residential has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $9.02.

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager primarily focused on rental housing in North America. The firm invests in a portfolio of single-family rental homes, multi-family rental apartments and for-sale housing assets, and manages third-party capital in connection with its investments.

