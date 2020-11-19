Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Price Target Raised to $12.50

Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $12.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.36.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

TCNGF opened at $8.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.34. Tricon Residential has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $9.02.

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager primarily focused on rental housing in North America. The firm invests in a portfolio of single-family rental homes, multi-family rental apartments and for-sale housing assets, and manages third-party capital in connection with its investments.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.