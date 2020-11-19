TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target Raised to $645.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $495.00 to $645.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $577.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird raised TransDigm Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $484.00 to $668.00 in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of TransDigm Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Truist increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $375.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $558.19.
TransDigm Group stock opened at $587.87 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $503.93 and a 200-day moving average of $460.65. TransDigm Group has a 1 year low of $200.06 and a 1 year high of $673.51. The company has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.34, a P/E/G ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.50.
In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small purchased 72,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $508.35 per share, for a total transaction of $36,668,302.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 7,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.76, for a total value of $4,183,646.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,030 shares of company stock worth $67,638,766 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.
About TransDigm Group
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
