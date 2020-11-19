TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target Raised to $645.00

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $495.00 to $645.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $577.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird raised TransDigm Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $484.00 to $668.00 in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of TransDigm Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Truist increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $375.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $558.19.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $587.87 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $503.93 and a 200-day moving average of $460.65. TransDigm Group has a 1 year low of $200.06 and a 1 year high of $673.51. The company has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.34, a P/E/G ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.50.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.94. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small purchased 72,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $508.35 per share, for a total transaction of $36,668,302.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 7,474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.76, for a total value of $4,183,646.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,030 shares of company stock worth $67,638,766 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

