TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Lifted to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has $668.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded TransDigm Group from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $510.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $577.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut TransDigm Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $558.19.

TDG opened at $587.87 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $503.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $460.65. The firm has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of 48.34, a P/E/G ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.50. TransDigm Group has a fifty-two week low of $200.06 and a fifty-two week high of $673.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.94. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bernt G. Iversen II sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.45, for a total value of $33,049,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,010 shares in the company, valued at $35,596,584.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Small purchased 72,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $508.35 per share, for a total transaction of $36,668,302.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,030 shares of company stock valued at $67,638,766. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 50.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 20.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 31.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,713 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

