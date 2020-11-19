TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Lifted to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has $668.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded TransDigm Group from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $510.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $577.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut TransDigm Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $558.19.
TDG opened at $587.87 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $503.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $460.65. The firm has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of 48.34, a P/E/G ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.50. TransDigm Group has a fifty-two week low of $200.06 and a fifty-two week high of $673.51.
In related news, EVP Bernt G. Iversen II sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.45, for a total value of $33,049,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,010 shares in the company, valued at $35,596,584.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Small purchased 72,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $508.35 per share, for a total transaction of $36,668,302.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,030 shares of company stock valued at $67,638,766. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 50.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 20.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 31.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,713 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.
About TransDigm Group
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
