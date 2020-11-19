Traders Buy High Volume of 22nd Century Group Call Options (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 3,778 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 290% compared to the typical daily volume of 968 call options.

In other 22nd Century Group news, CEO James A. Mish bought 100,000 shares of 22nd Century Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $93,000.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 187.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 160,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 22nd Century Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Bradley Woods reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 22nd Century Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

NYSEAMERICAN:XXII opened at $1.20 on Thursday. 22nd Century Group has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $1.52.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 million.

About 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group, Inc, a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows to alter the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. The company offers SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies; and very low nicotine content (VLNC) tobacco cigarettes under the Moonlight and Moonlight Menthol brands.

