TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Director Sells $1,144,917.36 in Stock

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 27,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $1,144,917.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 448,602 shares in the company, valued at $18,859,228.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Daniel G. Weiss also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TPI Composites alerts:

On Tuesday, September 1st, Daniel G. Weiss sold 25,000 shares of TPI Composites stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $776,250.00.

On Friday, August 28th, Daniel G. Weiss sold 30,500 shares of TPI Composites stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.36, for a total transaction of $956,480.00.

On Monday, August 24th, Daniel G. Weiss sold 3,164 shares of TPI Composites stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $101,248.00.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Daniel G. Weiss sold 9,952 shares of TPI Composites stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $322,245.76.

TPIC opened at $39.25 on Thursday. TPI Composites, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $45.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.93 and a 200-day moving average of $27.45.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.93. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $474.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TPIC shares. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in TPI Composites by 4.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,573,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,772,000 after purchasing an additional 62,385 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in TPI Composites by 20.4% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 925,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,623,000 after purchasing an additional 156,825 shares in the last quarter. Portsea Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in TPI Composites in the third quarter valued at about $20,153,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in TPI Composites by 2.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 679,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,888,000 after purchasing an additional 16,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in TPI Composites by 9.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 660,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,763,000 after purchasing an additional 56,829 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

See Also: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.