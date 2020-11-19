Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Cut to “Underperform” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $4.77 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $5.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tilray’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TLRY. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Tilray from a hold rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tilray from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Tilray from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Tilray has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.77.

Shares of Tilray stock opened at $7.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. Tilray has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.23. The company has a market cap of $906.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 3.02.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.91 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 259.60% and a negative return on equity of 77.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tilray will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Maryscott Greenwood sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total transaction of $32,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,758.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $2,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,077,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,938,808.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,209,400 shares of company stock worth $12,570,420 in the last ninety days. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLRY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tilray by 345.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilray in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tilray by 2,400.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Tilray by 58.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Tilray by 77.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares during the period. 10.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

