Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) to post ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.01. Tilly’s reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 104.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.16). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tilly’s.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.36. Tilly’s had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $135.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.94 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TLYS shares. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Tilly’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.10.

In other Tilly’s news, Director Seth R. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $60,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,897 shares in the company, valued at $495,476.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLYS. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Tilly’s by 50.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 93,146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 31,212 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 9.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 1.0% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,031,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,515,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 20.6% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 146,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 24,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLYS stock opened at $7.98 on Thursday. Tilly’s has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.64 million, a P/E ratio of 798.00 and a beta of 1.63.

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, ear buds, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

