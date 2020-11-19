Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Position Trimmed by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 787,186 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,993 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $74,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Thor Industries by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 767,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,741,000 after acquiring an additional 21,032 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,843,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 319,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,017,000 after buying an additional 16,921 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 260,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,738,000 after buying an additional 131,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 227,392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,662,000 after buying an additional 15,718 shares in the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on THO. ValuEngine cut Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Thor Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Northcoast Research raised Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on Thor Industries from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thor Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.20.

Shares of Thor Industries stock opened at $91.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.90. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $121.33.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 3rd. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.76. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd. This is a positive change from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 34.60%.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

