TheStreet Upgrades Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) to C

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Howard Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Get Howard Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HBMD opened at $11.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $220.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Howard Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $18.87.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Howard Bancorp had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Howard Bancorp will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 34.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 229.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 19.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 20.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 9.4% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Howard Bancorp Company Profile

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.